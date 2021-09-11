St. Patrick’s County Park Bell Ringing Ceremony

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - To honor the lives lost on 9/11, St. Joseph County law enforcement and first responders came together for a special ceremony at St. Patrick’s county park.

They gathered at the freedom memorial to ring the bell, honoring not only those who lost their lives on September eleventh, but also the numerous firefighters, police officers, and medical professionals who answered the call to action 20 years ago.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman says even though two decades have passed since one of the most tragic days in American history, the images are still fresh in his mind.

“As fast as it’s gone by and as long as it’s been, it’s forever in our memories,” St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman said. “As was mentioned today we never forget where we were the day these unfortunate events began and today remember it like it was yesterday.”

Among some of the groups attending were firefighters from Clay, Mishawaka, and South Bend departments.

