South Bend man wins ‘Best. Week. Ever.’ Tiny House Sweepstakes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - United Federal Credit Union has announced the winner of the “Best. Week. Ever.” Tiny House Sweepstakes.

Blake Vedder of South Bend was randomly selected as the winner. Vedder owns a cabin in Michigan and plans to park the tiny house on the property and use it as an extra room for family and guests.

The mobile unit was built by Voodoo Dream Work in Mishawaka. It has a kitchen, bathroom, living space, and sleeping area. It also features a drop-down patio for outdoor living.

