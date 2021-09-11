Advertisement

Plummer fires 4 TD passes, Purdue blanks hapless UConn 49-0

Purdue wide receiver Mershawn Rice, left, celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Milton...
Purdue wide receiver Mershawn Rice, left, celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Milton Wright, right, during the second half of an NCAA football game against Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)(Stew Milne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer threw four touchdown passes in the first half, three to wide receiver David Bell, as the Boilermakers rolled over winless UConn 49-0 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.

After punting on its first possession, Purdue scored touchdowns on each of its next five to take a 35-0 lead at halftime.

Plummer completed 16 of his 20 passes, racking up 245 yards and four touchdowns.

Bell caught six of the passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

Both were replaced to start the second half.

In their first game under interim coach Lou Spanos, who took over Monday following Randy Edsall’s abrupt retirement, the Huskies advanced inside Purdue’s 20-yard line only once in the game.

