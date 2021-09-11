Advertisement

Pet Vet: Feline Asthma

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Asthma affects 25 million Americans, and is currently the leading chronic disease in children.

This is the most significant time of year for people affected, but did you know that cats themselves can have asthma?

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser helps us learn more about this syndrome.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email, at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

