Notre Dame hosts forum on climate change, decarbonization plan

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you heard about Notre Dame’s commitment to becoming a carbon neutral campus by 2050?

The university was joined Friday by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and NBC’s Chief Environmental Affairs Correspondent and WNDU alum Anne Thompson to discuss the call to action.

The conversation took place at Notre Dame’s Washington Hall. Students, faculty, and anyone interested in the call to action gathered to listen and ask questions.

The campus has already taken a robust set of conservation measures. However, they are hoping to reduce their carbon emissions even more. And Coons emphasized the importance of this action.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to pay for this one way or the other, and the best way to pay for it is to make some hard choices up front and to proactively invest in leaving our children and our grandchildren a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable world,” Coons says.

The decarbonization plan is led by Assistant President for Utilities and Maintenance Paul Kempf and his team.

