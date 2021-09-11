Advertisement

Notre Dame Football remembers Sept. 11

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - As Notre Dame gears up for its home opener, they’re doing so with heavy hearts as the game, of course, is on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

Notre Dame was supposed to play Purdue the week of Sept. 11, 2001. But like all sporting events, it was put on pause.

In the team’s first game back against Michigan State, the two bands came together to perform “Amazing Grace” at halftime. The current Irish and Toledo bands will do the same Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game on Saturday, there will be a prayer service on campus at 8:46 am, which will be replayed inside the stadium at 2:20 p.m.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says the significance of the day is something he carries with him every single day.

“I think playing or not playing, there’s incredible significance of 20 years post Sept. 11,” Kelly says. “I think it’s etched in everybody’s mind that saw it on that day. And if you didn’t, our guys, it’s not ancient history to them even if they weren’t born. They have a family member or somebody that they knew that was part of it and so it hits close to home to so many people.”

Kelly says the Irish will be in the locker room throughout the pregame ceremonies, which is typical of their pregame routine. But that it was important for the team to show the importance of the 20 year remembrance, which they are doing on the team’s social media accounts.

