No. 8 Notre Dame survives Toledo 32-29 after wild 4Q

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:09 remaining for the third lead change in a wild fourth quarter and No. 8 Notre Dame held off Toledo 32-29.

The victory preserved a 25-game home winning streak for Notre Dame.

It came after Toledo had taken a 29-24 lead on freshman quarterback Dequan Finn’s 26-yard TD run with 1:35 remaining.

Finn split playing time with sophomore Carter Bradley.

Coan shared playing time with true freshman Tyler Buchner but directed the three-play, 75-yard scoring drive that allowed Notre Dame to survive.

He finished with 239 yards and two touchdowns.

9/11/2021 7:02:56 PM (GMT -4:00)