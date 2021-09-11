Advertisement

No. 8 Notre Dame survives Toledo 32-29 after wild 4Q

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown catch in the second half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown catch in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Toledo in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:09 remaining for the third lead change in a wild fourth quarter and No. 8 Notre Dame held off Toledo 32-29.

The victory preserved a 25-game home winning streak for Notre Dame.

It came after Toledo had taken a 29-24 lead on freshman quarterback Dequan Finn’s 26-yard TD run with 1:35 remaining.

Finn split playing time with sophomore Carter Bradley.

Coan shared playing time with true freshman Tyler Buchner but directed the three-play, 75-yard scoring drive that allowed Notre Dame to survive.

He finished with 239 yards and two touchdowns.

