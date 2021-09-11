Advertisement

Mishawaka honors former longtime football coach

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight’s game was more than just a game.

Mishawaka high school made the home football game special by paying tribute to a long time educator and coach Gregg Smith, who passed away in an accident at his home back in March.

The community chose to honor Smith at the game tonight since Bart Curtis, the former Mishawaka head coach and current Warsaw leader was there to join in honoring his friend.

“You can’t put into words what Gregg is, was, and continues to be to this community,” said Curtis.

Many felt the same way and though they wished they didn’t have to, they were glad they got to honor their friend, mentor, and coach somewhere he would have truly appreciated. A Mishawaka football game.

“We just wanna thank the community for everything they’ve done for Gregg Smith and for Mishawaka High School I mean it’s been a tough time, but you can see the sign up there on the press box and it says LOD and it says Smitty and when people walk in here we want them to be able to smile and remember the good times and remember that coach who had so much passion and love for Mishawaka,” Dean Huppert, Athletic Director at Mishawaka.

The stands were full of students, friends, and family who wanted nothing more than to honor Smith.

And a tribute video capturing his love for the community was played before the game.

Smith will truly be missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and right here at Steele Stadium forever.

