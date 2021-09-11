Advertisement

Michigan proposes funds to replace lead pipes in Benton Harbor

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to give Benton Harbor $20 million to replace their lead pipes.

That money would work for the next five years to fund projects that will replace these pipes and make drinking water safer.

On Friday, the Benton Harbor Community Water Council handed out water bottles to Benton Harbor residents. They also responded to Whitmer’s proposal.

“$20 million is great, but the city of Benton Harbor needs close to $40 million,” says Reverend Edward Pinkney, president and CEO of the Benton Harbor Community Water Council.

The proposal still has to get full approval. Lead levels in the Benton Harbor water read as high as 24 parts per million in the past three years.

