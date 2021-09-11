Medical Moment: Lynparza stops early breast cancer from coming back

Last year, an estimated 2.3 million people were diagnosed with breast cancer, and inherited gene mutations are found in about five percent of all breast cancer patients.

But researchers say the results of a stage three clinical trial may mean more options for patients.

A woman who tests positive for the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene has a 60 to 70 percent chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. These patients are also one and a half times more likely to have cancer come back.

“What they wanted to do in the OlympiA trial is take those patients who are BRCA positive and give them a PARP inhibitor to see if it would prevent recurrence,” says Adam Brufsky, medical oncologist.

As part of the trial, the PARP inhibitor, Olaparib, also known as Lynparza, was given to 18 hundred patients with early stage, BRCA1 and BRCA2 positive, her-two negative cancer. Patients took the drug for a year after chemotherapy.

“They get chemo, have residual disease, get the drug and have survival,” Brufsky says. “I think it was like 85 percent at three years versus 77 percent. It was pretty substantial. 6 percent is a lot in our business.”

Lynparza is currently FDA approved in the U.S. for use in patients with metastatic breast cancer, but had not been fully studied in women with early-stage cancer until now.

“This we believe is probably going to change the standard of care,” Brufsky says.

Brufsky says fewer women had fewer incidents of cancer spreading when using the treatment.

