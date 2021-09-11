Advertisement

March to Memorial honors lives lost on 9/11

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One event honoring the anniversary of 9/11 in Michiana is the ‘March to the Memorial.’

The 21-mile walk started at 9:11 a.m. Saturday at Erskine Plaza to honor the lives lost 20 years ago.

The mileage represents a 21 gun salute, and the walk ends at St. Patrick’s County Park.

Walkers carried American flags and made stops along the way, and those walking Saturday say taking the time to remember 9-11 is so important.

“Having been in the New York area on 9/11, I can’t just go to a half-hour ceremony. It doesn’t do it for me. So when I saw this in St. Louis, I was like that looks really cool. And the things you experience and the things that you see while you’re walking are incredible, and they sit with you,” organizer of the walk Bob Lyons said.

Lyons says he estimated the walk to take a total of 9 hours Saturday.

