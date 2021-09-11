Man seriously injured in Mishawaka crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is in critical condition after a crash in Mishawaka Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on North First Street. A Chevy was quickly backing out of a driveway when it hit a parked Dodge Caravan and mobile home.

The driver, 37-year-old Thomas Thompson, was taken to the hospital for head and neck injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

