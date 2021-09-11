Advertisement

La Stella, Belt lead Giants past Cubs 15-4 for 6th straight

San Francisco Giants players celebrate the team's 15-4 win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball...
San Francisco Giants players celebrate the team's 15-4 win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Tommy La Stella and Brandon Belt each slugged three-run homers, and the San Francisco Giants pounded the Chicago Cubs 15-4 on Saturday for their sixth straight win.

La Stella finished with three hits, including a double, five RBIs and scored three runs for surging San Francisco, which improved to a major-league best 92-50.

The Giants entered 2 ½ games ahead of the Dodgers in the NL West.

La Stella’s home run off Tommy Nance in the fifth thudded off Wrigley’s right-field videoboard and capped a six-run rally that allowed San Francisco to pull away for its eight win in nine.

