La Stella, Belt lead Giants past Cubs 15-4 for 6th straight

CHICAGO (AP) - Tommy La Stella and Brandon Belt each slugged three-run homers, and the San Francisco Giants pounded the Chicago Cubs 15-4 on Saturday for their sixth straight win.

La Stella finished with three hits, including a double, five RBIs and scored three runs for surging San Francisco, which improved to a major-league best 92-50.

The Giants entered 2 ½ games ahead of the Dodgers in the NL West.

La Stella’s home run off Tommy Nance in the fifth thudded off Wrigley’s right-field videoboard and capped a six-run rally that allowed San Francisco to pull away for its eight win in nine.

9/11/2021 6:18:01 PM (GMT -4:00)