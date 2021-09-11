Fridays by the Fountain continues with beautiful Friday weather

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One way for people to enjoy the beautiful weather in South Bend was with Fridays by the Fountain.

The outdoor lunchtime concert series continued Friday with the band Oblates of Blues.

From 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., people could enjoy good music and food from Smothered and Covered food truck.

One concert-goer says she and her friends come nearly every week and love dancing to the music.

“It’s so nice to be outdoors with friends. I love the music. I love seeing friends, and I also like to dance,” Fridays by the Fountain fan Sandy Whiteman said.

Fridays by the Fountain wraps up for the season Friday the 17th with The Music Village.

