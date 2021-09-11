Advertisement

Fridays by the Fountain continues with beautiful Friday weather

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One way for people to enjoy the beautiful weather in South Bend was with Fridays by the Fountain.

The outdoor lunchtime concert series continued Friday with the band Oblates of Blues.

From 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., people could enjoy good music and food from Smothered and Covered food truck.

One concert-goer says she and her friends come nearly every week and love dancing to the music.

“It’s so nice to be outdoors with friends. I love the music. I love seeing friends, and I also like to dance,” Fridays by the Fountain fan Sandy Whiteman said.

Fridays by the Fountain wraps up for the season Friday the 17th with The Music Village.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several options remain for Hoosiers to complete transactions with the BMV despite the temporary...
Indiana BMV temporarily closing 11 branches
A hearing date in 2022 was set today for a man convicted of killing four family members 32...
One of Michiana’s most notorious murder cases back in court
Investigation and interviews found probable cause for the arrest warrant of 45-year-old Arnulfo...
Arrest warrant issued in Elkhart murder case
It happened near the 200 block of North Kenmore Street.
One dead in South Bend house fire
Jody Elkins allegedly put a handgun to the victim’s side and told the victim to drive to the...
52-year-old Jody Elkins of Walkerton now facing attempted murder

Latest News

The university was joined by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and NBC's Chief Environmental Affairs...
Notre Dame hosts forum on climate change, decarbonization plan
Organizers say the event was far more emotional than they expected.
Flags planted at St. Patrick’s County Park to honor lives lost on Sept. 11
It happened around 7 this morning. Police responded to a crash on M-62 north of U.S. 12.
23-year-old woman dies in Edwardsburg crash
A man is in critical condition after a crash in Mishawaka Thursday night.
Man seriously injured in Mishawaka crash