Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 10

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Michiana for Sept. 10.

INDIANA

Warsaw 17, Mishawaka 15

Angola 38, West Noble 10

Bremen 35, Triton 7

Byron Center (Mich.) at Elkhart

Concord 44, Wawasee 0

Culver at West Central

Hobart 49, Culver Academy 6

Fairfield 51, Fremont 12

Garrett 28, Lakeland 0

NorthWood 17, Goshen 7

Jimtown 21, John Glenn 0

LaPorte at Chesterton

Tippecanoe Valley 36, Manchester 0

Michigan City at Valparaiso

Mishawaka Marian 33, New Prairie 0

North Judson at Knox

Northridge at Plymouth

South Bend Riley at South Bend Clay

South Bend Adams 21, South Bend St. Joseph 7

St. Xavier 41, Penn 10

Rochester 44, Wabash 19

MICHIGAN

Lawton 61, Coloma 0

Watervliet 19, Buchanan 13

Edwardsburg 61, Niles 7

Saugatuck 42, Brandywine 20

Cassopolis 28, Comstock 0

Lakeshore 35, Mattawan 14

Paw Paw 43, Dowagiac 6

Berrien Springs at Allegan

South Haven 20, Benton Harbor 14

St. Joseph MI 21, Portage Northern 3

