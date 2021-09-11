Flags planted at St. Patrick’s County Park to honor lives lost on Sept. 11

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of volunteers placed American flags in the ground on Friday at St. Patrick’s County Park in St. Joseph County, with each one honoring those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks 20 years ago.

The group of around 30 people placed 2,977 of those flags. Organizers say the event was far more emotional than they expected, with the pain of that tragic day still tough to think about even two decades later.

“The idea was kind of presented to us as something we could do in honor and in memory from 20 years ago,” says Zach Miller, B100 morning host. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the September 11th attacks that happened here on American soil, so we wanted to do something to honor those victims as well as their families.”

And tomorrow you can head to St. Patrick’s County Park for the 9/11 ringing of the bell vigil.

That starts at 9:30 a.m. with a moment of silence for the victims.

