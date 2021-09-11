Advertisement

Cabrera 9 hits in row, Schoop, Tigers win; Rays’ Franco hurt

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Derek Holland celebrates the final out with catcher Eric Haase...
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Derek Holland celebrates the final out with catcher Eric Haase (13) against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera got his ninth straight hit before the string ended, Jonathan Schoop launched a grand slam and the Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-4.

Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then left in the first inning with tightness in his right hamstring.

The 20-year-old Franco, who came up limping on Nelson Cruz’s double in the first inning, has the second longest on-base run in major league history - Frank Robinson set the record of 43 in 1956.

Cabrera singled in his first two at-bats, making him the first Tigers player to get nine straight hits since Walt Dropo’s major league record 12 straight in July 1952.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/10/2021 11:26:58 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Several options remain for Hoosiers to complete transactions with the BMV despite the temporary...
Indiana BMV temporarily closing 11 branches
Investigation and interviews found probable cause for the arrest warrant of 45-year-old Arnulfo...
Arrest warrant issued in Elkhart murder case
Jody Elkins allegedly put a handgun to the victim’s side and told the victim to drive to the...
52-year-old Jody Elkins of Walkerton now facing attempted murder
It happened in the area of Beech and Tyler Roads. Officials say the owners weren't home at the...
Crews respond to multiple barn fires in Marshall County
Documents obtained by the South Bend Tribune show Joshua Reynolds was suspended at least 6...
South Bend community police review board director Joshua Reynolds resigns

Latest News

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) and wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (5) celebrate...
Brian Kelly wants Irish to appreciate the hard work that goes into winning
Head coach Brian Kelly says he had to tell his team to appreciate all the hard work that goes...
Brian Kelly wants Irish to appreciate the hard work that goes into winning
Here are the scores from around Michiana for Sept. 10. Part 2
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 10 Part 2
Here are the scores from around Michiana for Sept. 10
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 10