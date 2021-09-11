Advertisement

Bryant cheered in Wrigley return, Giants win 5th in row

San Francisco Giants' Kris Bryant greets Chicago Cubs fans before a baseball game in Chicago,...
San Francisco Giants' Kris Bryant greets Chicago Cubs fans before a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Sep. 10, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) - Kris Bryant drew a pair of standing ovations in his return to Wrigley Field, then Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt homered in the seventh inning to send the San Francisco Giants over the Chicago Cubs 6-1 for their fifth straight win.

The Giants improved to a major league-best 91-50.

It was 1-all when Longoria hit a two-run homer that put San Francisco ahead. Belt connected for a two-run drive later in the inning.

Bryant was traded to the Giants for two prospects at the July 30 deadline.

He was the NL MVP when the Cubs won the World Series to end a 108-year championship drought.

In this one, Bryant went 0 for 3 with a walk.

9/10/2021 6:56:31 PM (GMT -4:00)

