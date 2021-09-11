Brian Kelly wants Irish to appreciate the hard work that goes into winning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - To some Notre Dame Football, the Irish are gearing up for their home opener Saturday against Toledo.

Now while the Irish are 1-0 on the year, it wasn’t the easiest win to start the year.

Regardless, a win is a win.

Head coach Brian Kelly says he had to tell his team to appreciate all the hard work that goes into to getting there.

“When I called them up, there was no outward feeling of satisfaction, which I think is crazy,” Kelly said. “Winning is hard. It’s too difficult. We put in so much time. My point is winning is hard. Enjoy the victory and then critically analyze what we need to do to continue to get better. I want our guys who enjoy winning because it’s so hard to do. Then understand that if we want to get to where we want to get to and that is to be part of the playoffs, we certainly have a lot of work to do.”

Notre Dame looks to go 2-0 on Saturday as they take on Toledo at 2:30 P.M. on Peacock.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.