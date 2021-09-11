Berrien County officials remember Sept. 11 at memorial in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Berrien County are remembering the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

Three departments across Berrien County came together to host this memorial at the 9/11 Resiliency Plaza in downtown Benton Harbor.

The ceremony honored the fallen firefighters, police officers, and EMS workers. Congresman Fred Upton and Michigan State Sen. Kim LaSata also attended.

“If you think back on that day, that was a day that we came together,” Upton says. “And wouldn’t it be nice if we could do that today?”

“It shows a pillar of unity again, not just from after 9/11, but us from Berrien County coming together,” says Daniel McGinnis, director of public safety for the city of Benton Harbor.

A piece from Ground Zero also stands at the plaza as a reminder of what was lost that day.

