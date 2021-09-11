Advertisement

Beacon Health System hosts food and diaper drive for patients

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A food and diaper drive in South Bend is helping patients within Beacon Health System.

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, patients in the E. Blair Warner clinic could stop by the drive and have access to fresh food boxes, free diapers, COVID-19 vaccines, and car seat checks.

This is an event that those at E. Blair Warner started last year after recognizing how many patients are in need of these essential items.

“There’s a lot of hopelessness with the COVID pandemic and feeling a little overwhelmed with regard to that, but being able to come together as a group and really serve those in need I think is such an empowering place to be, to be able to really give back to those that are in need,” Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program Director Dr. Tina Jennings said.

If you missed Saturday’s drive but would like to help patients at E. Blair Warner, click here for more on how to make a donation.

