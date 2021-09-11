Advertisement

2nd Chance: Piper

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Meet Piper!

Piper is a very sweet two-year-old pitbull type mix.

She absolutely loves other dogs and would excel in a home with other dog friends.

Piper loves running at the dog park and going on long walks.

She would do great with an active family who can give her lots of love and affection.

Piper is starting to learn basic commands with her foster mom and is a fast learner.

If you want to adopt Piper or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.

