23-year-old woman dies in Edwardsburg crash
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - A 23-year-old woman is dead after a crash Friday morning in Edwardsburg.
It happened around 7 a.m. Police responded to a crash on M-62 north of U.S. 12. When officers arrived, they found a car that crossed the median and collided head-on with another vehicle.
The injuries to the other driver, identified as 73-year-old David Doll, are unknown at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
