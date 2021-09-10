South Bend looking to expand, modernize Century Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend is looking to expand and modernize the Century Center.

An estimated investment of $12 million to $20 million is anticipated. The St. Joseph County Redevelopment Commission agreed on Thursday to spend $33,000 on a study that would integrate the facility into future riverfront developments and make street grid alignments with Jefferson Boulevard.

About three years ago, a similar study was done that envisioned a hotel on the property. That study was called too expensive on Thursday.

Officials are looking to come up with something more “bite-sized.”

