South Bend community police review board director Joshua Reynolds resigns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The director of South Bend’s community police review board, who has faced previous calls to resign from Mayor James Mueller, officially resigned from his position last month.

According to Mueller’s spokesperson Caleb Bauer, Reynolds resigned effective Aug. 20 and is no longer a city employee. Documents obtained by the South Bend Tribune show Reynolds was suspended at least six times between 2009 and 2016 as on officer with the Indianapolis Police Department.

“I’m glad this embarrassing episode is over,” said Mayor James Mueller in a quote sent out by Bauer to 16 News Now. “I look forward to working with the Common Council to hire a new director and move the review board forward.”

Mueller said he did not hire Reynolds, as it was decided in 2020 the duty would be the city clerk’s in the spirit of Mueller maintaining independence from the citizens’ review board. The Common Council passed a bill in early August that officially removed authority over the Community Police Review Board from the city clerk. Mayor James Mueller now oversees the Board.

