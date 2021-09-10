Advertisement

South Bend community police review board director Joshua Reynolds resigns

Documents obtained by the South Bend Tribune show Joshua Reynolds was suspended at least 6...
Documents obtained by the South Bend Tribune show Joshua Reynolds was suspended at least 6 times between 2009 and 2016 while with the Indianapolis Police Department.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The director of South Bend’s community police review board, who has faced previous calls to resign from Mayor James Mueller, officially resigned from his position last month.

According to Mueller’s spokesperson Caleb Bauer, Reynolds resigned effective Aug. 20 and is no longer a city employee. Documents obtained by the South Bend Tribune show Reynolds was suspended at least six times between 2009 and 2016 as on officer with the Indianapolis Police Department.

“I’m glad this embarrassing episode is over,” said Mayor James Mueller in a quote sent out by Bauer to 16 News Now. “I look forward to working with the Common Council to hire a new director and move the review board forward.”

Mueller said he did not hire Reynolds, as it was decided in 2020 the duty would be the city clerk’s in the spirit of Mueller maintaining independence from the citizens’ review board. The Common Council passed a bill in early August that officially removed authority over the Community Police Review Board from the city clerk. Mayor James Mueller now oversees the Board.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hearing date in 2022 was set today for a man convicted of killing four family members 32...
One of Michiana’s most notorious murder cases back in court
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Neglect charges dropped in Marshall County in Mercedes Lain case
The daughter of an Elkhart woman is speaking out after her mom was shot and killed over Labor...
Victim’s family speaks out after fatal weekend shooting
Health officials say they’re seeing an increase in cases in both Berrien County in Michigan and...
Cases of COVID in those under 18 worry local health departments
It will be the fourth Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Michiana area.
Chick-fil-A giving back to Michiana as part of new restaurant opening

Latest News

General admission is $10, but on Sunday it’s only $5 a person.
38th annual Antique Engine & Tractor Show underway in South Haven
Several options remain for Hoosiers to complete transactions with the BMV despite the temporary...
Indiana BMV temporarily closing 11 branches
37-year-old Joshua Cornelison was identified as the suspect in both shootings and was quickly...
Michigan City double shooting suspect appears in court
The St. Joseph County Redevelopment Commission agreed to spend $33,000 on a study that would...
South Bend looking to expand, modernize Century Center
It happened near the 1600 block of West Sample Street.
Car crashes into South Bend church