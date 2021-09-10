Advertisement

More Summer-like Weekend

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WARMER AND MORE HUMID... While today has been a fabulous end to the week...we will definitely see more heat and humidity returning over the weekend. We’ll continue to see partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, but it will be hazier than the past few days. Chances for showers and storms move in at times next week...

Tonight: Mostly clear and quite pleasant! Low: 58, Wind: S 5-10

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and becoming warmer and more humid. High: 86, Wind: SW 9-18

Saturday night: Mostly clear and muggier. Low: 68

Sunday: Lots of sunshine, hot and rather humid. High: 90

