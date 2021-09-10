Mishawaka to honor longtime coach Gregg Smith ahead of Friday’s game

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday’s game between Warsaw and Mishawaka will be more than a game.

The Cavemen Community will be honoring longtime Gregg Smith before the game.

Smith passed away in an accident at his home back in March.

“I think it’s going to be really nice for the family, for the community,” Mishawaka head coach Keith Kinder said. “I wish like hell that we didn’t have to do it. I miss him a bunch. Wish he was still with us.”

Mishawaka chose this game to honor Smith since former Mishawaka head coach and Warsaw’s leader Bart Curtis will be back to honor his friend as well.

Curtis says honoring Smith is the most important thing going on that night.

“You can’t put into words what Gregg is, was and continues to be to that community,” Curtis said. “The amount of time, effort and energy he spent in that stadium, he loved that place. He loved games like we’re going to play tomorrow night. You know that would’ve been right up his alley. I’m sure he’s looking down and smiling and looking for a hard hitting game as well.”

Warsaw and Mishawaka will honor Smith before the game at Steele Stadium just before 7 on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.