Advertisement

Mishawaka to honor longtime coach Gregg Smith ahead of Friday’s game

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday’s game between Warsaw and Mishawaka will be more than a game.

The Cavemen Community will be honoring longtime Gregg Smith before the game.

Smith passed away in an accident at his home back in March.

“I think it’s going to be really nice for the family, for the community,” Mishawaka head coach Keith Kinder said. “I wish like hell that we didn’t have to do it. I miss him a bunch. Wish he was still with us.”

Mishawaka chose this game to honor Smith since former Mishawaka head coach and Warsaw’s leader Bart Curtis will be back to honor his friend as well.

Curtis says honoring Smith is the most important thing going on that night.

“You can’t put into words what Gregg is, was and continues to be to that community,” Curtis said. “The amount of time, effort and energy he spent in that stadium, he loved that place. He loved games like we’re going to play tomorrow night. You know that would’ve been right up his alley. I’m sure he’s looking down and smiling and looking for a hard hitting game as well.”

Warsaw and Mishawaka will honor Smith before the game at Steele Stadium just before 7 on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hearing date in 2022 was set today for a man convicted of killing four family members 32...
One of Michiana’s most notorious murder cases back in court
It happened near the 200 block of North Kenmore Street.
One dead in South Bend house fire
Health officials say they’re seeing an increase in cases in both Berrien County in Michigan and...
Cases of COVID in those under 18 worry local health departments
Local 9/11 witness recounts experience
Local 9/11 witness recounts experience
Jody Elkins allegedly put a handgun to the victim’s side and told the victim to drive to the...
52-year-old Jody Elkins of Wakarusa now facing attempted murder

Latest News

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past the Florida State sideline for a touchdown in...
Michael Mayer hits career highs in season opener
Mishawaka chose this game to honor Smith since former Mishawaka head coach and Warsaw’s leader...
Mishawaka to honor longtime coach Gregg Smith ahead of Friday’s game
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball announces non-conference schedule
Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp, left, celebrates with Starling Marte and Mark Canha, rightk,...
Manaea fans 9, A’s beat White Sox 3-1