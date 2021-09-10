Advertisement

Michigan City double shooting suspect appears in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City double shooting suspect appeared in court Thursday.

Back on July 13, officers were called to the 1100 block of Buffalo Street where they found 39-year-old Aaron Luncsford with a severe head injury. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers were then called to the 100 block of West Homer Street, where they found a 43-year-old with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

37-year-old Joshua Cornelison was identified as the suspect in both shootings. He’s being held without bond on several charges, including murder, burglary, and theft.

His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.

