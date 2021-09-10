Advertisement

Michael Mayer hits career highs in season opener

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past the Florida State sideline for a touchdown in...
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past the Florida State sideline for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)(Phil Sears | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michael Mayer was putting on a show Sunday night down in Tallahassee.

Mayer was Jack Coan’s number one target all night long.

The two connected on the first play of the game and just kept it going.

Mayer had nine catches for 120 yards - both career highs - plus the first touchdown of the game.

“We had built a ton of chemistry through the summer and obviously 18 days of camp we built a lot of chemistry,” Mayer said. “I just think that through the chemistry that we built. We built a lot of chemistry with each other. I think that trust is going to take us through the entire season. I think we’re going to keep having games like this for sure.

Towards the end of the game, Mayer had a few uncharacteristic drops, but nothing too concerning.

“I go back, watch the film, see what I did,” Mayer said. “I know what I did on both the drops. First game of the season, pretty eager. Kind of got a little eager and took my eye off the ball before it kind of hit my hands and so that led to the drops. It’s going to happen, I’m human. I’m pretty good at moving on from things like that. So looking forward to Toledo now and what can I do against them.”

Mayer and the Irish take on Toledo on Saturday at 2:30 P.M. on Peacock.

