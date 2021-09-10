Advertisement

Meeting held to discuss the future of the Motels4Now program

Meeting held to discuss the future of the Motels4Now program
Meeting held to discuss the future of the Motels4Now program(wndu)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, people gathered at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church to discuss the future of the Motels4Now program.

Over the last year, 400 individuals have been housed in various motels.

Now, everyone is staying at the Knights Inn on Lincolnway West.

“Been very successful. We have reduced homelessness by two-thirds in our area,” said Shelia McCarthy, director of the program.

These individuals also receive wraparound services from Oaklawn.

“We’ve had 170 people engage in our services and improve their health and their mental health and advance their lives...They are very serious about addressing their issues and getting stabilized and moving on with their life,” said John Horsley, Vice President of Adult & Addiction Services at Oaklawn.

The program has received some push back from residents.

Some said there has been a heavy police presence in the area, while others have complained about broken windows.

“Homeless people who are just wandering around, breaking into empty houses. That is when you have problems...But I do care that they are homeless. I really do,” said Resident Barbara Smith.

County and city leaders agree this is not the most ideal location.

“And we would love to have a better facility. We have ideas of what that could look like,” said McCarthy.

They can only take 120 people at a time and there are 250 currently on a wait list.

“Weather amnesty is about to start October 1 and go for six months so we are grateful for that, for people who are waiting to come into our program. We need year-around weather amnesty,” McCarthy said.

The Motels4Now contract between the county and the Knights Inn expires on September 30.

The St. Joseph County Council is expected to talk about the future of the program at a meeting next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hearing date in 2022 was set today for a man convicted of killing four family members 32...
One of Michiana’s most notorious murder cases back in court
It happened near the 200 block of North Kenmore Street.
One dead in South Bend house fire
Health officials say they’re seeing an increase in cases in both Berrien County in Michigan and...
Cases of COVID in those under 18 worry local health departments
Local 9/11 witness recounts experience
Local 9/11 witness recounts experience
Jody Elkins allegedly put a handgun to the victim’s side and told the victim to drive to the...
52-year-old Jody Elkins of Wakarusa now facing attempted murder

Latest News

Crowe's goal is to move to a new space that matches the needs of their workers and give...
Crowe LLP looking for new South Bend location
General admission is $10, but on Sunday it’s only $5 a person.
38th annual Antique Engine & Tractor Show underway in South Haven
Several options remain for Hoosiers to complete transactions with the BMV despite the temporary...
Indiana BMV temporarily closing 11 branches
37-year-old Joshua Cornelison was identified as the suspect in both shootings and was quickly...
Michigan City double shooting suspect appears in court