Meeting held to discuss the future of the Motels4Now program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, people gathered at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church to discuss the future of the Motels4Now program.

Over the last year, 400 individuals have been housed in various motels.

Now, everyone is staying at the Knights Inn on Lincolnway West.

“Been very successful. We have reduced homelessness by two-thirds in our area,” said Shelia McCarthy, director of the program.

These individuals also receive wraparound services from Oaklawn.

“We’ve had 170 people engage in our services and improve their health and their mental health and advance their lives...They are very serious about addressing their issues and getting stabilized and moving on with their life,” said John Horsley, Vice President of Adult & Addiction Services at Oaklawn.

The program has received some push back from residents.

Some said there has been a heavy police presence in the area, while others have complained about broken windows.

“Homeless people who are just wandering around, breaking into empty houses. That is when you have problems...But I do care that they are homeless. I really do,” said Resident Barbara Smith.

County and city leaders agree this is not the most ideal location.

“And we would love to have a better facility. We have ideas of what that could look like,” said McCarthy.

They can only take 120 people at a time and there are 250 currently on a wait list.

“Weather amnesty is about to start October 1 and go for six months so we are grateful for that, for people who are waiting to come into our program. We need year-around weather amnesty,” McCarthy said.

The Motels4Now contract between the county and the Knights Inn expires on September 30.

The St. Joseph County Council is expected to talk about the future of the program at a meeting next Tuesday.

