First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Warmer Heading into this Football Weekend

A lot of sunshine heading through the weekend with temperatures heading back into the 80s. The Fighting Irish are back on the gridiron Saturday, and we take a look at the forecast for the big game in your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Most of Friday features tons of sunshine as highs reach the upper 70s. The humidity remains relatively low. A great day to get out and celebrate the end of a work week! High of 78.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Turning cooler under mostly clear skies. Lows dropping into the 50s again heading into the weekend. Low of 56.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer as football returns to South Bend. Notre Damme kicks off with Toledo at 2:30pm ET and highs during the afternoon likely reach into the lower to middle 80s with a light breeze from the southwest. The humidity will be up a bit through the weekend. High of 86.

SUNDAY: The warmest day with more humidity as a few clouds are possible. Sunshine continues to be present through the beginning of next week. High of 88.

LONG RANGE: The week begins dry but then chances for scattered showers and storms become likely by Tuesday. The rain chances continue through the middle of the week before it looks like things dry out by the time the Purdue Boilermakers come into South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish. Remaining a few degrees above average through next weekend. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, September 9th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 76

Thursday’s Low: 53

Precipitation: Trace

