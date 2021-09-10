Crowe LLP South Bend excited to be looking for new space

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crowe LLP South Bend is looking for a new location, and plans to sell its current property right along the St. Joe River.

“We’re trying to adjust to where people work, how they work, and the type of technologies and facilities that makes them feel good to come to the office, Crowe South Bend Office Managing Partner Gary Fox said.

Crowe LLP South Bend announced Thursday its plans to relocate from its current space on Jefferson Boulevard to a new location in the City of South Bend, as business models and where people want to work is changing.

“Our people want to come to the office. They want to have a place where they can collaborate, but they probably don’t want to come every day any longer, and so we got to adjust our space requirements,” Fox said.

Crowe has been a part of the South Bend community since the early 1940′s, and Fox says the company making adjustments every few years to adapt to business changes is nothing new.

“We want to continue being a great community member, be a great leader in the community, and we think the location is important,” Fox said.

Fox says something he has enjoyed most about Crowe’s current property is its location downtown right along the St. Joseph River, and he hopes the property gets put to good use.

“This is a fantastic building, a fantastic location, fantastic history, it’s set up to even add a third wing,” Fox said.

Crowe is working with real estate group Cushman and Wakefield as well as city leaders on the move, and they are excited to find their new home in the city.

“There’s so much excitement right now, as we just delivered it to our team members yesterday about the opportunity for them to design their new space for the future, but also what the city can do with this facility and this location as well,” Fox said.

Crowe is still searching for its next home here in South Bend and will have a better timeline once that location is locked down.

