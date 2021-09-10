Crowe LLP looking for new South Bend location

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A well-known South Bend business is looking for a new home.

Crowe LLP South Bend is selling their current office space on Jefferson Boulevard that overlooks the St. Joseph River and Howard Park. Crowe is looking for a new location in the central business district.

Crowe’s goal is to move to a new space that matches the needs of their workers and give employees a more flexible work environment.

