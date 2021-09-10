Crews respond to multiple barn fires in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Several emergency crews responded to multiple barn fires Thursday evening in Marshall County.

It happened in the area of Beech and Tyler Roads. Officials say the owners weren’t home at the time.

When crews arrived, the fire had spread across several structures.

“The shed was the first one that caught on fire, then the second barn,” says Bremen Fire Department Chief Matt Neher. “The third barn, when we pulled on, I thought we were going to lose that one, but we were able to get water on it quick enough and cool it down, keep the exposure cool.”

Right now, there’s no word on a possible cause.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.