The Boys are Back: Irish ready for home opener

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday it will have been 658 days since Notre Dame Stadium was last packed. All of that changes tomorrow afternoon.

As The Dropkick Murphys say, the boys are back.

Last year’s crowd was limited to students and staff and they did their best, but there is nothing like a full stadium.

The traditions will be back too including the player walk.

“The home fans are a little different,” kicker Jonathan Doerer said. “They’re on my side. They’re on our side so it’s a little different than being on the road. I mean the traditions and all of that stuff. You know the fourth quarter, don’t drink and drive announcement’s always funny. Things like that I try to enjoy the atmosphere a little bit.”

The Golden Domers are fired up to have their crowd back in the stands, especially after starting the season on the road.

“First of all, we just need our fans to be as loud and as excited about being in that stadium as we are, and just welcome us back from a long lay off,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “Look, we expect that, so I’m not challenging anybody but this is big for us.”

Notre Dame and Toledo kick off on Saturday at 2:30 on Peacock.

