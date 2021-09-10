Advertisement

Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches

By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (CNN) - This is something you don’t see every day.

A Georgia homeowner lives at the edge of some woods and is used to seeing and hearing animals in her backyard.

She heard commotion at her back door in the middle of the night last weekend.

She went to check it out and found the Ring doorbell on the ground several feet from the home.

Video from the doorbell shows the bobcat realize his tift with the opossum being documented and tries to destroy the evidence.

Because the video remained intact, we get to see what animals do after dark.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hearing date in 2022 was set today for a man convicted of killing four family members 32...
One of Michiana’s most notorious murder cases back in court
It happened near the 200 block of North Kenmore Street.
One dead in South Bend house fire
Health officials say they’re seeing an increase in cases in both Berrien County in Michigan and...
Cases of COVID in those under 18 worry local health departments
Local 9/11 witness recounts experience
Local 9/11 witness recounts experience
Jody Elkins allegedly put a handgun to the victim’s side and told the victim to drive to the...
52-year-old Jody Elkins of Wakarusa now facing attempted murder

Latest News

A bobcat in Georgia attacked a Ring doorbell.
Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches
Meeting held to discuss the future of the Motels4Now program
Meeting held to discuss the future of the Motels4Now program
Crowe's goal is to move to a new space that matches the needs of their workers and give...
Crowe LLP looking for new South Bend location
General admission is $10, but on Sunday it’s only $5 a person.
38th annual Antique Engine & Tractor Show underway in South Haven