Arrest warrant issued in Elkhart murder case

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the husband of an Elkhart woman who was shot and killed this past weekend.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Blaine Avenue this past Sunday for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 49-year-old Cristina Pina dead as a result of gunshot wounds.

Investigation and interviews found probable cause for the arrest warrant of 45-year-old Arnulfo Perez.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.

More from Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney Elaine Becker:

On September 5, 2021 at around 3:30 p.m., the Elkhart Police Department was dispatched to 522 W. Blaine, Elkhart, IN to do a welfare check. Upon arrival, Cristina Pina (49) of Elkhart was found deceased. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was contacted and immediately took over the scene.

On September 7, 2021, a forensic autopsy was performed at the Homer Stryker School of Medicine and it was determined Pina died as the result of gunshot wounds. Through investigation and interviews, probable cause was determined for the arrest warrant of Arnulfo Alanis Perez (45), also of Elkhart and the husband of Pina.

This is considered an on-going investigation. If you have any information regarding this event, or are aware of any individual who may, please call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.

