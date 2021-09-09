Warmer Weekend Ahead...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BEAUTIFUL WEATHER, FOR NOW... Although a few spots had a shower today, the vast majority of us stayed dry. Temperatures were cooler than normal today, and the comfortable weather will continue tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night. Warmer and more humid air comes in for the weekend, and that will make it pretty nice for September. A bit cooler with chances for a shower or storm next week...then the following weekend looking warmer again...

Tonight: Mostly clear and a bit cooler. Low: 51, Wind: Becoming Calm

Friday: Tons of sunshine and gorgeous! High: 78, Wind: SW 5-10

Friday night: Fantastic for high school football! Clear and rather cool overnight. Low: 56

Saturday: Becoming warmer and more humid with mostly sunny skies. High: 84

