Advertisement

Warmer Weekend Ahead...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BEAUTIFUL WEATHER, FOR NOW... Although a few spots had a shower today, the vast majority of us stayed dry. Temperatures were cooler than normal today, and the comfortable weather will continue tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night. Warmer and more humid air comes in for the weekend, and that will make it pretty nice for September. A bit cooler with chances for a shower or storm next week...then the following weekend looking warmer again...

Tonight: Mostly clear and a bit cooler. Low: 51, Wind: Becoming Calm

Friday: Tons of sunshine and gorgeous! High: 78, Wind: SW 5-10

Friday night: Fantastic for high school football! Clear and rather cool overnight. Low: 56

Saturday: Becoming warmer and more humid with mostly sunny skies. High: 84

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hearing date in 2022 was set today for a man convicted of killing four family members 32...
One of Michiana’s most notorious murder cases back in court
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Neglect charges dropped in Marshall County in Mercedes Lain case
The daughter of an Elkhart woman is speaking out after her mom was shot and killed over Labor...
Victim’s family speaks out after fatal weekend shooting
It will be the fourth Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Michiana area.
Chick-fil-A giving back to Michiana as part of new restaurant opening
Health officials say they’re seeing an increase in cases in both Berrien County in Michigan and...
Cases of COVID in those under 18 worry local health departments

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
First Alert Forecast 9/9/21 WNDU
First Alert Forecast 9/9/21 WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Cooler with an Isolated Shower Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Cooler with an Isolated Shower Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Cooler with an Isolated Shower Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Cooler with an Isolated Shower Thursday