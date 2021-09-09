THOR & Forest River pull out of Elkhart RV Open House due to COVID-19 concerns

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two of the largest RV manufacturers in the country are backing out of the biggest RV show of the year.

Thor Industries and Forest River say they will not be participating in the RV Dealer Open House in Elkhart at the end of the month because of COVID-19 concerns.

In a joint announcement released this week, Forest River CEO Pete Liegl says, “The community and dealers always welcome this event, but with COVID rates increasing across the country, we do not want to put our dealers, employees or the community at any additional risk.”

THOR President & CEO Bob Martin also chimed in saying the risk is much higher than the reward.

“While we are eager to share the exciting innovation we’ve been developing across our brands, we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our trusted partners, team members, and community,” Martin says.

While this year’s open house will be missing two of it’s biggest assets, more than a dozen dealers will be participating in what will be the first RV Open house in two years.

The event is expected to be held at the Elkhart East Corporate Park from September 27th - October 1st.

For more information on the 2021 Elkhart RV Dealer Open House, click here.

