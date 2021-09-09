Advertisement

Teen accused in Castle Point Apartments shooting placed on indefinite probation

By 16 News Now
Sep. 8, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenager who shot a 10-year-old girl in the face in the Castle Point Apartments parking lot back in July has received his punishment.

The teen has been placed on strict and indefinite probation. He will be detained while awaiting placement in a residential program at the Transitions Academy in Indianapolis.

He was also ordered to take part in a six-month aftercare program to monitor his transition back to his home.

A review hearing has been set for Jan. 11 in juvenile court.

