Advertisement

Reins of Life gears up for 5K, fall events

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Reins of Life is gearing up for some fun events this fall.

On Saturday, September 11th, the non-profit will host the Hoofin-It 5K.

You can run or walk the 5K, or you can do the Family Fun One Mile Walk.

Guests will get to run by the horse pastures and through wooded trails, and maybe see some furry friends.

And in honor of 9/11, veterans and first responders will get a discount.

“We’re having the Miller’s vet center come out and present the colors,” said Holly Byers, lead instructor at Reins of Life. “Warren Township Fire Department is coming out with their big boom truck and ladder to drop the flag for the anthem. We’re actually having a bugle player come as well to make sure we present as many honors as possible for everybody who’s served our country.”

The proceeds from the 5K will go to the daily operations at Reins of Life.

To learn more or to register for the 5K, click here.

And in October, Spooky Stables Cinema will return on a giant, inflatable screen.

To learn more about Spooky Stables Cinema, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hearing date in 2022 was set today for a man convicted of killing four family members 32...
One of Michiana’s most notorious murder cases back in court
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Neglect charges dropped in Marshall County in Mercedes Lain case
The daughter of an Elkhart woman is speaking out after her mom was shot and killed over Labor...
Victim’s family speaks out after fatal weekend shooting
It will be the fourth Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Michiana area.
Chick-fil-A giving back to Michiana as part of new restaurant opening
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame preparing for return of fans after COVID pause

Latest News

Local 9/11 witness recounts experience
Local 9/11 witness recounts experience
Goshen Police say they worked with LaGrange County Sheriff's Office to obtain and conduct a...
Registered sex offender arrested by Goshen Police
All is quiet at Castle Point Apartments now, but on Saturday night, the complex was filled with...
Teen accused in Castle Point Apartments shooting placed on indefinite probation
It all happens Oct. 21 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
525 Foundation prepares for ‘Say Boo To Drugs’ event