Reins of Life gears up for 5K, fall events

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Reins of Life is gearing up for some fun events this fall.

On Saturday, September 11th, the non-profit will host the Hoofin-It 5K.

You can run or walk the 5K, or you can do the Family Fun One Mile Walk.

Guests will get to run by the horse pastures and through wooded trails, and maybe see some furry friends.

And in honor of 9/11, veterans and first responders will get a discount.

“We’re having the Miller’s vet center come out and present the colors,” said Holly Byers, lead instructor at Reins of Life. “Warren Township Fire Department is coming out with their big boom truck and ladder to drop the flag for the anthem. We’re actually having a bugle player come as well to make sure we present as many honors as possible for everybody who’s served our country.”

The proceeds from the 5K will go to the daily operations at Reins of Life.

To learn more or to register for the 5K, click here.

And in October, Spooky Stables Cinema will return on a giant, inflatable screen.

To learn more about Spooky Stables Cinema, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.