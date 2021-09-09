Registered sex offender arrested by Goshen Police
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Police say they’ve placed a registered sex offender behind bars.
This past Sunday night, officers arrested 51-year-old James York in the 400 Block of West Plymouth Avenue.
Goshen Police say they worked with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office to obtain and conduct a search warrant of York’s home, where multiple cell phones and electronic devices were found.
York was arrested for child solicitation and attempted sexual misconduct with a child.
Police say it’s important to monitor your children’s actions on the internet, and be sure they’re aware of the dangers of communicating with strangers.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.