Registered sex offender arrested by Goshen Police

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Police say they’ve placed a registered sex offender behind bars.

This past Sunday night, officers arrested 51-year-old James York in the 400 Block of West Plymouth Avenue.

Goshen Police say they worked with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office to obtain and conduct a search warrant of York’s home, where multiple cell phones and electronic devices were found.

York was arrested for child solicitation and attempted sexual misconduct with a child.

Police say it’s important to monitor your children’s actions on the internet, and be sure they’re aware of the dangers of communicating with strangers.

