The pressure isn’t too much for Jonathan Doerer

Notre Dame place kicker Jonathan Doerer (39) watches his successful field goal clear the goal...
Notre Dame place kicker Jonathan Doerer (39) watches his successful field goal clear the goal posts during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With countless eyes on Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer Sunday night, the veteran kicker remained laser focused.

Jonathan Doerer felt the game slow down in overtime after he saw Florida State miss their field goal attempt.

His focus is so strong that he said he felt like he was kicking in silence.

He didn’t get a chance to even see the game winning field goal go through the upright. The third-year starter says he felt like he blacked out before getting mobbed by his teammates.

But it’s these moments that are why Doerer does what he does.

“It’s kind of why I do what I do,” Doerer said. “I don’t really look at it as pressure. It makes me feel alive. Twelve times a year I get to go do something you know that makes my blood flow a little bit, that makes me little anxious, makes me a little nervous that I don’t get to feel. When I’m not playing football, I don’t get to feel that ever again. That’s kind of why I like to do it. It asks a lot of me but it’s different. I kind of enjoy that. I don’t feel that anywhere else. But in those moments, you feel different you know. You get a little bit more adrenaline. You feel a little bit more alive. That’s kind of why I decided to kick and that’s why I wanted to play at Notre Dame and play in big games like that because you get a feeling that you don’t really get to feel anywhere else in life.”

Doerer and the Irish take on Toledo on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

