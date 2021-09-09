Notre Dame Men’s Basketball announces non-conference schedule

NOTRE DAME, Ind. -- The University of Notre Dame men’s basketball team has announced its 2021-22 non-conference schedule. Highlights of the non-conference slate include Notre Dame’s defense of its 2017 Maui Invitational Championship, a visit from Kentucky in early December and a trip to Howard for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in February of 2022.

The Irish will begin the season with two exhibition contests (Oct. 29, Nov. 5) followed by the official season opener against Cal State Northridge on Saturday, November 13. Notre Dame will then face High Point before heading to Maui to take on St. Mary’s (CA) in the first of three games on the island.

A quick turnaround after the long trip back from Maui looms, as the Irish will go back on the road at Illinois for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Monday, November 29. Kentucky will visit Purcell Pavilion on Dec. 11 in the second of a three-game series between the Irish and Wildcats followed by a trip to Indianapolis and the Crossroads Classic showdown with Indiana.

The Irish also expect an ACC game to be scheduled during this stretch of games, providing the team a challenge of four consecutive power conference games before the year ends.

The team caps off the year with home games with Western Michigan (Dec. 20) and Texas A&M Corpus Christi (Dec. 22) and anticipates an ACC conference matchup in late December or around the first of the year.

In January, Notre Dame will make its trip to Howard for the highly anticipated national television broadcast on Martin Luther King. Jr. Day.

Single game tickets and game day health and safety protocols will be announced at a future date. The full season schedule is expected to be released within the next two weeks.

SCHEDULE NOTES: