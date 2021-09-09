Advertisement

Next man in: JD Bertrand steps up amid linebacker injuries

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on...
Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the Irish are gearing up for their first home game, they’ll be doing so without two of their top linebackers with Marist Liafau and Paul Moala out with injuries.

JD Bertrand has stepped in at the will linebacker position and has made his presence known.

Florida State was his first career start and it was one to remember.

Bertrand led the team and had a career high in tackles with 11.

“I think at the end of the day, it’s just the same preparation as always,” Bertrand said. “It’s been great to see someone like Prince Collie do well during practice and so just being able to prepare for my own confidence but also knowing that at the linebacker spot we have great depth.”

It’s a position he’s worked for and most importantly, earned.

“His production, outstanding production, tough, smart assignment-correct, athletic,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “He has all the tools to play at a high level at that position. We lose a very versatile player in Marist. There’s no doubt about it. But JD Bertrand is an outstanding football player as well. So, next man up in that situation.”

The Irish take on Toledo on Saturday at 2:30 on Peacock.

