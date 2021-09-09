Advertisement

Michigan updates quarantine guidance for schools

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Michigan is updating their quarantine guidance for schools.

Under the new guidance, a student exposed to COVID-19 can remain in school under different scenarios, depending on preventative measures.

An unvaccinated student who is exposed to a positive while more than three feet away can remain in school if both students were masked and test daily for seven days.

State officials recommend local health departments and schools work together to isolate cases among students and staff by identifying close contacts and adopting quarantine policies.

