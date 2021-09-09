Advertisement

Manaea fans 9, A’s beat White Sox 3-1

Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp, left, celebrates with Starling Marte and Mark Canha, rightk,...
Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp, left, celebrates with Starling Marte and Mark Canha, rightk, after the Athletics defeated the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Sean Manaea struck out nine in seven dominant innings, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1.

Manaea allowed one run and five hits in his first win since July 28.

The left-hander went 0-3 with an 8.00 ERA in his previous six starts.

Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman each drove in a run for Oakland, which took two of three games in the series.

José Abreu had two hits and drove in a run for the White Sox, who have lost 10 of their last 11 regular-season games at the Oakland Coliseum.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/9/2021 7:17:03 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

A hearing date in 2022 was set today for a man convicted of killing four family members 32...
One of Michiana’s most notorious murder cases back in court
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Neglect charges dropped in Marshall County in Mercedes Lain case
The daughter of an Elkhart woman is speaking out after her mom was shot and killed over Labor...
Victim’s family speaks out after fatal weekend shooting
It will be the fourth Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Michiana area.
Chick-fil-A giving back to Michiana as part of new restaurant opening
Health officials say they’re seeing an increase in cases in both Berrien County in Michigan and...
Cases of COVID in those under 18 worry local health departments

Latest News

Notre Dame Men’s Basketball announces non-conference schedule
Head Coach Brian Kelly announced Thursday that freshman Blake Fisher had surgery on his meniscus.
Irish injuries continue to add up
Notre Dame place kicker Jonathan Doerer (39) watches his successful field goal clear the goal...
The pressure isn’t too much for Jonathan Doerer
Konieczny has his offensive game down, as the Indians all time leading scorer and the St. Joe...
J.R. Konieczny focused on defense during Irish summer sessions