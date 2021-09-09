Local 9/11 witness recounts experience

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Granger woman recalls the desperate moments twenty years ago as planes hit the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Cindy Laney said she was working close by that day.

When she came out of the subway she said the North Tower had already been hit and was burning.

“Instead of the usual buzz of people milling around, getting around from point A to point B, everybody was standing still,” Laney said.

She said she could hear the second plane from a distance and remembers watching it hit the South Tower.

“...At the last moment it tilted just a little bit so that it would hit more floors, do more damage and kill more people,” she said.

Laney said she remembers chaos, panic and fear.

“Everybody started running. There was screaming, but it wasn’t like crazy screaming. It was like shocked, muffled screaming...When the tower started to fall...strangers were holding hands and hugging each other. When we knew that South Tower was going to fall we just closed our eyes and prepared for the worst,” Laney said.

She said the images haunt her 20 years later.

“The cremains of thousands of people rolled over us and over the river and into Brooklyn...Those were people who were trying to decide between burned alive or jumping to their death,” Laney said.

While Laney still struggles with PTSD, she said it is healing to talk about her story.

