J.R. Konieczny focused on defense during Irish summer sessions

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe alum J.R. Konieczny spent his summer getting used to college ball as he prepares for his first season at Notre Dame.

Konieczny has his offensive game down, as the Indians all time leading scorer and the St. Joe County boys all time leading scorer.

But the guard and his coaches are focused on improving a different aspect of his game.

“J.R. just has a knack for putting it in the basket,” head coach Mike Brey said. “Doesn’t matter who’s guarding him, one of our seniors. He kind of gets to the offensive boards. He makes open shots. Working on him with him defensive stance a little bit. But that’s new territory for him.”

“Honestly just staying lower on defense,” Konieczny said. ‘We’ve been putting in some new things on defense, just like locking in on defense. Then on offense, just kind of like figuring out where I could fit in. Just like playing my role I guess. Just got to find my rhythm and just figure out how I can flow into the offense.”

The Irish will return to the court to start practicing for the season on October 1.

