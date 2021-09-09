Advertisement

Irish injuries continue to add up

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football is two days away from their home opener but Saturday’s lineup will look different for the Irish.

Head Coach Brian Kelly announced Thursday that freshman Blake Fisher had surgery on his meniscus.

That is typically an eight week recovery period so the Irish are hoping to have him back later this year.

Fisher had been just the fifth true freshman to start on the O-line for the Irish in the last 20 years.

Michael Carmody is taking Fisher’s spot on the depth chart.

Linebacker Shayne Simon also had surgery on a torn labrum so he will be out for the year.

Kelly says he’s hoping this injury trend comes to an end.

“Anytime you lose guys this early in the season, it’s a concern,” Kelly said. “We have more surgeries in the first week than you would want to have, so that’s a concern. We cannot continue on this trend of having guys out for the entire season because of year-ending surgery. We hope that we’ve gone through that and we’re going to trend on the right end of injuries.”

As for the list of unavailable players, freshman running back Logan Diggs is back.

But C’Bo Flemister and Jordan Botelho remain unavailable.

Wide receiver Lawrence Keys is no longer on the team and is focused on finishing up his degree this semester.

